NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Newtown Township Police responded to a report of U.S. Mail being found near the Newtown Post Office, 20 Terry Drive, on Nov. 21.
Several pieces of US Mail (envelopes), dated November 19, 2020, were found opened/torn and discarded in the area.
Since that incident, police have received reports from victims whose stolen and forged checks, which were initially dropped into the outside mail collection box at the Newtown Post Office, were later found to have been altered and deposited into various bank accounts in Philadelphia, the Paterson (NJ) area and Bronx, N.Y.
Each of the stolen checks was written and mailed by the victims on November 19, 2020.
An unidentified man was captured on various surveillance cameras in New York and Pennsylvania, depositing forged checks and withdrawing funds from those checks.
The man was seen wearing the same Nike clothing on various dates and operates a white-colored sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle has distinct damage to the left front bumper and a front license plate.