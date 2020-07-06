NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation.
And Quaker support for peace and justice continues uninterrupted.
On Friday, July 3 members of the Newtown Quaker Meeting community joined others in downtown Newtown from 5 to 6 p.m. for their continuing silent vigil for racial justice every two weeks along both sides of State Street.
Participants met at the Quaker Meetinghouse at 219 Court Street at 4:30 p.m. and walked to the corner of State and Center where they were met with other like-minded individuals from the Newtown community.
The group plans to gather every other Friday at the same time and location to continue their call for justice for all. The next meeting date will be July 17th and they invite all others in the Newtown community to join them.
Newtown Friends Meeting, in ordinary times is open to the public, with Sunday School classes during the academic year for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m. During the summer months, beginning July 5 until after Labor Day, there will be no Sunday School and meeting for worship is at 10 p.m.