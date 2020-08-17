DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson has announced that three newly-preserved historic deed books will be dedicated in the names of area historians who have helped her research their contents.
The three historians – Linda Salley, Doreen Stratton and Jesse Crooks – have helped research historical aspects of some of the 700 deed and miscellaneous books that Robinson and her office have been preserving for the past two years.
Their assistance has been especially important in supplementing facts found in miscellaneous books that contain information about enslaved people in Bucks County. All have been helpful in researching properties purchased by enslaved people and manumissions found in the miscellaneous books, which have been the most recent to be preserved.
“Linda, Doreen and Jesse have been instrumental in furthering our understanding of the history and stories that need to be added to our living Bucks County history,” Robinson said of her decision to dedicate deed books to the three.
Linda Salley is president and a founding member of the African American Museum of Bucks County. She is a retired New York City educator and administrator.
Doreen Stratton is a local historian, writer, researcher and photographer of the Underground Railroad in Bucks County. Her family has lived in Bucks County since the Civil War.
Jesse Crooks is a local historian who volunteers as a Mercer Museum Library archivist. He also is part of the archives committee for the Solebury Township Historical Society.
“It is with great pleasure that my office honors them in this small way, by having their names placed in deed books that will last up to 500 years,” Robinson said.
To contact the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Office, please call 215-348-6209 or visit www.buckscounty.org/government/RowOfficers/RecorderofDeeds