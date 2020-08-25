DOYLESTOWN >> The Bronx man charged in the assault of a teen employee at Sesame Place has been extradited to Bucks County and was arraigned August 21 on aggravated assault and related charges.
Troy McCoy, 39, is accused of assaulting the 17-year-old employee on Aug. 9 at Sesame Place. The teen suffered several injuries, including a broken jaw.
According to a criminal complaint, the teen spotted McCoy waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask, which is a policy at the theme park. McCoy became angry and began yelling at him and the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation.
Hours later, the employee encountered McCoy, who was with Shakerra Bonds, 31, also from Bronx, N.Y., at another ride.
McCoy got off that ride and threatened to teach the employee a lesson. During that confrontation, both McCoy and Bonds struck the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, the teen lost consciousness and McCoy continued to strike him. A second employee tried to help the teen and Bonds punched her in the face.
Several witnesses described the attack on the teen as a "sucker punch."
On Aug. 19, the U.S. Marshals took McCoy into custody and he was arraigned two days later before District Judge John J. Kelly Jr. on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal conspiracy. He was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.
Bonds was charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal conspiracy. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Kelly.
Detectives with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office investigated the assault and were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The case will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian.