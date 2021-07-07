WARRINGTON >> Warrington Township officials, special guests and New York Jets running back Josh Adams, nicknamed "DoctorAdams," will celebrate the groundbreaking for DocterAdams Community Park on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at 2235 Oxford Road, Warrington 18976.
The location was formerly known as Willow Knoll Park and the groundbreaking will be the start of an upgrade that will enhance the entirety of the existing park for the benefit of the community. The event is free and open to the public.
The upgrade is the brainchild of Adams, a Central Bucks High School South alum and Warrington native who spent many hours playing in Willow Knoll Park as a kid and who always felt that it needed an upgrade. His way of giving back to Warrington Township is to help make DocterAdams Community Park a reality. The park’s name is derived from the nickname Adams’ CB South Football teammates gave him in high school.
“My goal is to give back to my neighborhood, and I think that re-development of the park would not only be beneficial for the neighborhood but for the entire community.” said Adams. “I want to inspire kids to go out and play, train and exercise and feel good about their surroundings. The re-development can help cultivate their future in a positive way.”
The re-imagined park will have new equipment that both children and adults can utilize for play and fitness, as well as an updated pavilion that will be available to the community for small gatherings. Design and construction services will be furnished by GameTime, a PlayCore Company, through MRC Recreation (https://mrcrec.com), a company that has built playgrounds and other recreational areas throughout the U.S.
The groundbreaking will also feature remarks by Adams, Warrington Township Officials, State Representative Maria Collett and others. More information about the park can be found at www.docteradamscommunitypark.com.
“We are pleased and excited to be working with Josh Adams and his team to revitalize his childhood Park in Willow Knoll,” said Ruth Schemm, Vice-Chair of the Warrington Board of Supervisors and Board Liaison to the Parks and Recreation Board. “This will become a great gathering place for all ages to recreate and form life-long friendships.”
The project is being funded through donations and grants, including a $90,000 Community Development Block Grant from Bucks County.
