DOYLESTOWN >> A New York couple charged in the assault of a teen employee at Sesame Place in August will face aggravated assault and related charges in Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, a district judge ruled on October 14.
Troy McCoy, 39, from the Bronx, N.Y., is accused of assaulting the 17-year-old employee on Aug. 9 at Sesame Place, causing several injuries that included a broken jaw.
Shakerra Bonds, 31, also took part in the assault, authorities said.
Both appeared before District Judge John J. Kelly Jr., McCoy by video and Bonds in person, for a preliminary hearing and Judge Kelly found enough evidence was presented for the case to proceed.
McCoy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal conspiracy and Bonds is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal conspiracy.
McCoy remains in Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail.
According to a criminal complaint, the teen spotted McCoy waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask, which is a policy at the theme park.
McCoy became angry and began yelling at him and the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation.
Hours later, the employee encountered McCoy, who was with Bonds, at another ride. McCoy got off that ride and threatened to teach the employee a lesson.
During that confrontation, both McCoy and Bonds struck the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, the teen lost consciousness and McCoy put him in a headlock.
A second employee tried to help the teen and Bonds elbowed her in the face.
Several witnesses described the attack on the teen as a "sucker punch."
Detectives with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office investigated the assault and were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service who took McCoy into custody in New York on Aug. 19.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian.