PHILADELPHIA >> Microplastics are contaminating streams, creeks and rivers across Pennsylvania, including here in Bucks County, according to a study released March 3 by PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center.
At 53 waterways tested across Pennsylvania, microplastic contamination was found in every spot, according to the report entitled, “Microplastics in Pennsylvania: a Survey of Waterways.”
The report, using methodology developed by NOAA, provides new data on the presence of microplastics in water samples taken at many of Pennsylvania’s most popular rivers, lakes, and streams, including the Delaware River, Neshaminy Creek, Tohickon Creek and the Delaware Canal in Bucks County.
“Sadly, the results were astounding,” said Faran Savitz, Conservation Associate at the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. “In all we collected 300 water samples from 53 waterways and we found microplastics in every single waterway from east to west and north to south, from the smallest, pristine-looking stream to Pennsylvania’s biggest lakes and rivers microplastics were ever present.”
According to the study, samples from all 53 popular Pennsylvania waterways had at least one type of microplastic contamination.
Plastic doesn’t biodegrade. While an apple core or a piece of paper break down into organic components over time, plastics don’t, said Savitz. They break into smaller and smaller pieces of plastics. Microplastics are pieces of plastic less than five millimeters in diameter, which is smaller than a grain of rice.
“The results of this study should set off alarms for all Pennsylvanians who love our state's rivers and streams," said Savitz. "The staggering amount of microplastics we found likely means that no river, lake, or stream is safe from this increasingly common contaminant."
Along with the help of concerned citizens and elected officials across Pennsylvania, PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center staff collected water samples as part of the citizen-science project to identify plastic pollution in their local waterways.
“Researchers have found microplastics from Mount Everest to the deepest parts of the ocean and even in our foods, the air we breath and rainwater,” said Savitz. “It’s really concerning because microplastics not only contain chemicals that are harmful to our health and the health of wildlife, they can concentrate toxins that are already in the environment, acting as a vector for harmful chemicals.”
The report’s findings were announced at a PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center virtual news conference with U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5), State Reps. Tim Briggs (Montgomery County) and Perry Warren (Bucks County). Dr. David Velinsky, Vice President of Academy Science at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and Myrna Newman, the Executive Director of Allegheny CleanWays also spoke.
“PennEnvironment's push to reduce and eliminate single-use plastic and microplastic use. Items like styrofoam containers, plastic bags, and other single-use plastic objects routinely end up in landfills and incinerators where they deteriorate our environment and exacerbate public health problems,” said Congresswoman Scanlon. “When we incinerate these types of products, harmful toxins and chemicals are released into the air we breathe, and this disproportionately affects our most vulnerable communities. This is unjust, and companies that produce these products must know that we will not stand for their rampant use that ends up harming our constituents in the process.”
According to the study, Americans generate more than 35 million tons of plastic waste every year and less than 10 percent is recycled. The rest ends up as litter or gets sent to landfills or incinerators where it will release microplastics over time that can get carried by wind or rain into the environment. Microfibers, a type of plastic found in every waterway, come from textiles and are shed through normal wear and tear or routine machine washing, where they are then carried to waterways. It’s almost impossible for water treatment plants to filter these pollutants out.
“I want to thank PennEnvironment for showing another side of the threat plastic poses to the Commonwealth, and for being a leading partner in advocating for policies to stop the proliferation of plastic from the source by reducing unnecessary plastics like bags and foam,” said State Rep. Briggs.
Results for each waterway and photos from sampling can be found in this mapfrom the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. Locations are tagged at the approximate point where samples were taken.
“When our district office staff and I held a litter pickup event at Tyler State Park, the park staff kept the park so clean we had to go deep into the weeds to find litter to pick up,” said Warren. “However, the waste we can’t see, the microplastics, are as or more toxic as the waste we can see.”
Warren joined PennEnvironment in taking water samples for the study last year along the Neshaminy Creek at Tyler State Park.
“The water looks so clean and pure when we put it in the bottle, but as your study reveals there are microplastics in the Neshaminy Creek and throughout our waterways in Pennsylvania,” said Warren. “We can’t see all the plastics that are out there polluting our waterways affecting the animals and humans
“That emphasizes the importance of passing legislation at the federal level - the Break Free from Plastics Pollution Act - and at the state level - the Zero Waste package of bills, which includes a ban on polystyrene, plastic straws, cigarette filter up-cycling, a fee for non-reusable plastic bags and encouraging the use of alternatives to single use plastic bottles,” said Warren.
The Bucks County lawmaker said the legislature also needs to support the state’s municipalities in their efforts to address plastic pollution by allowing them to enact local ordinances to limit or ban the use of plastic bags. “Right now there is a ban on such ordinances at the state level. It is way past time that we overturn that,” he said.
Savitz said river clean-ups and conservation efforts help with more visible forms of litter and pollution, but the small size of microplastics makes it easy for them to travel from their source to waterways near and far, carrying contaminants and chemicals that work their way up the food chain through wildlife and humans alike.
“If we don't want plastic in our bodies or in the bodies of fish, whales or birds, we need to stop the millions of tons of plastic that continue entering into the environment every day, every year,” said Dr. Velinsky. “As this report illustrates, the small microscopic bits and pieces of plastic are present throughout our local environment and can pose an impact to wildlife and humans!”
The report outlines a broad range of policy solutions to tackle the problem. These include passing such federal bills as the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which includes single-use plastic bans and producer responsibility provisions, and updating stormwater infrastructure to better capture rain and runoff laced with microplastics.
Myrna Newman added, "We remove about four tons of plastic from our riverfronts every year through our riverbank cleanups, but that doesn't tell the whole story. While visible plastics are ugly along the riverfront, invisible microplastics - the plastics we can't remove - also cause the harm to our waterways."
“There is no silver bullet solution for the mini-menace of microplastics” said Savitz, “fundamentally, we need to cut plastic pollution off at the source and change the way society deals with our waste."