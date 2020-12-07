TRENTON, N.J. >> – A Mercer County, New Jersey, man has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.
Daevon Bell, 26, of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He was arrested by special agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Dec. 1 and was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
A law enforcement investigation revealed that Bell was engaged in the distribution of heroin in Trenton and the surrounding area. Based on information received from a reliable source, law enforcement officials determined that Bell was in possession of a large quantity of heroin on Dec. 1, 2020. Law enforcement officials followed Bell in his vehicle from Trenton to Morrisville.
Bell drove to an apartment complex, retrieved a bag from the trunk of his vehicle and entered an apartment. Shortly thereafter, Bell exited the apartment holding a bag and returned to his vehicle.
Law enforcement agents approached Bell, who then attempted to flee in his vehicle, striking a DEA agent and striking another occupied law enforcement vehicle.
Bell discarded the bag from the vehicle, and then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into New Jersey, and was apprehended in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Law enforcement recovered approximately 150 bricks of suspected heroin from the bag that Bell had discarded from the vehicle.
The charge of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine.
U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the DEA under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson.in Newark, and the Philadelphia Division under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jonathan A. Wilson, with the investigation leading to today’s charges.
He also thanked the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, under the direction of District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, for their assistance.
The case was investigated as part of the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) in Mercer County, New Jersey. The VCI was formed in August 2020 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Trenton Police Department for the purpose of combatting violent crime in and around Trenton. As part of this partnership, federal, state, and local agencies collaborate and pool resources to prosecute violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community. The VCI is composed of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the Trenton Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, N.J.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Gasparian of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton.
The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Defense counsel: Brian P. Reilly Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Trenton