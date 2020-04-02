NEW HOPE >> The New Hope-Solebury Community Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit, has more than 70 years of experience in rising to meet the needs of the community. Today is no different as they launch a supply drive to combat COVID-19, collecting non-perishable food and supplies for our community food banks and material to use in sewing protective masks for local first responders, health care providers and in-home use for families requiring protective measures.
They are collecting:
• Sewing supplies: Bed linens (please launder first), bolts of cloth, elastic, and thread. If possible, please place in a sealed plastic bag and the contents of the bag (i.e., two laundered bed sheets) identified on a piece of masking tape attached to the plastic bag.
• Non-perishable food, protective gloves, and hand sanitizer. Please place the items in paper bags.
• Financial donations to purchase items. Checks should be made payable to New Hope-Solebury Community Association, Memo: COVID-19 Relief, and mailed to PO Box 62, New Hope, PA 18938
Please drop the items off under the carport of the Wedgwood Inn, 111 West Bridge Street, New Hope. The materials and items will be distributed to local sewing circles and food banks by members of the New Hope-Solebury Community Association board. The collection will continue through April 30, 2020.
The New Hope-Solebury Community Association has contacted the Superintendent of the New Hope-Solebury School District and local church leaders to offer our support for families in our community that may be in need during this crisis.
The first relief delivery of hand sanitizer, paper towels, and 48 hand-sewn masks was presented to the New Hope Eagle Fire Company on March 30, 2020.
The New Hope-Solebury Community Association is looking forward to brighter days, including The New Hope Automobile Show, slated to take place Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9, 2020. A decision regarding this year’s show will be made on or after May 15, 2020. Please visit our website (www.newhopeautoshow.com) and social media channels for updates. Proceeds fund the mission of the New Hope-Solebury Community Association, providing scholarships to New Hope-Solebury High School seniors as well as donations to local non-profit organizations, many of whom provide volunteers to the show.
For more information about these relief efforts, contact the New Hope-Solebury Community Association at 215-862-5665 or Wedgwood Inn at 215-917-3972.