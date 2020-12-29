NEW HOPE >> New Hope Borough has been awarded a $1.75 million dollar grant towards the construction of a new parking garage, funded by Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
“Council and I extend our deepest gratitude to State Senator Steve Santarsiero who supported our proposal, and to Governor Tom Wolf for his forward-looking leadership,” said Council President Connie Gering in announcing the grant.
According to Gering, the location of the garage has not yet been determined. “Work on the design and location is in the preliminary planning stages,” she said. “Borough government will be considering all viable options, details of which will be announced and constituent feedback gathered before decisions are made."
As anyone who has lived in or visited New Hope knows, the lack of adequate parking has been a problem for close to 50 years. As the key tourist, arts, dining, shopping and entertainment center in Bucks County, New Hope Borough often sees as many as 20,000 visitors during peak spring, summer, and fall weekends.
“New Hope is a thriving borough with many restaurants and retail shops that attract locals and tourists alike,” said Santarsiero. “The parking garage project will accommodate 350 cars, which will make New Hope more accessible, boosting revenue for many small businesses in our local economy.”
“The Borough welcomes the opportunity to move forward with this grant,” said Peter Grey, New Hope Borough Manager. “With an off street parking site, the Borough will be able to provide needed relief to visitors of New Hope who come to enjoy the various restaurants and shopping that are offered. We look forward to moving forward in the process and thank State Senator Santarsiero for assisting us in our application and Governor Wolf for authorizing the funding for the Borough.”
“This is a dream come true for Bucks County Playhouse and the 80,000 people a year who come to our performances. Indeed, it will be transformative for every business in New Hope. Definitely the best news to come out of 2020,” said Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse. “On behalf of the board and staff of the Bucks County Playhouse, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to Steve Santarsiero and Connie Gering for their belief in the dream, and their diligence in this huge first step in making it a reality,” said Fraser.
“This garage will be a welcome addition to the Borough and will allow for easier access and less congestion as people will no longer be forced to circle the town to find parking,” said Gering. “The increased ease of finding a parking spot will benefit all businesses and non-profits, making it better for residents and tourists alike to take advantage of all our town has to offer.
“We look forward to sharing more information as we start the process of making this a reality,” said Gering.