DOYLESTOWN >> New positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Bucks County held steady last week while vaccination rates dipped.
Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 13, at least 930 new COVID cases were reported in Bucks County with a seven-day average of about 133 new cases a day. The previous week saw 1,000 new cases reported with a seven-day average of 135 new cases a day.
Over the past two weeks, hospitalization numbers in the county plateaued following a steady month long increase.
The seven-day average of new cases has been going down since the end of August, when the average peaked at 163 on Aug. 29.
As of Monday, Sept. 13 at least 59 COVID-positive people were being treated in Bucks County hospitals. Eleven adult patients with COVID are in the intensive care unit, and eight are on ventilators.
Rates marched upward through August, which started with 10 COVID-positive patients in Bucks County hospitals. By the end of August, there were at least 55 people with COVID-19 in county hospitals.
At least three COVID-related deaths have been recorded so far in September.
The number of new vaccinations in the county also stalled a bit last week, with 4,263 vaccines administered. The number was down from 5,693 the previous week.
To date, 67 percent of eligible residents (12 and up) have received at least one jab. More than 326,000 residents are fully vaccinated.
The county continues to offer first, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines at county-run vaccine clinics
For a full list of vaccine providers in Bucks County and locations where COVID vaccines are being offered, please check Bucks County’s Coronavirus Testing/Vaccination Information page.
To find the vaccination clinics nearest you, text your zip code to 438829.