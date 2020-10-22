BUCKS COUNTY >> A new grant program will pay delinquent mortgages for qualifying individuals and families in Bucks County who have experienced reduced income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit Counseling Center’s Foreclosure Counseling Program received a grant from Bucks County Department of Community and Economic Development to provide foreclosure counseling services and financial assistance for those struggling with mortgage payments because of the pandemic.
While funds last, the grant will pay the delinquent mortgage amount for individuals who meet the unemployment, income, mortgage, property and eligibility requirements.
“We are pleased to be administering a new mortgage relief program for our neighbors in Bucks County,” said Joan Reading, MSW, Credit Counseling Center’s Executive Director. “This grant will bring homeowners’ mortgages current, and we will help families establish a plan to get on track for financial recovery from COVID-19.”
To see if you qualify to have your mortgage covered, or for other housing-related assistance, call to schedule an appointment with Credit Counseling Center: 215-348-8003.
Credit Counseling Center continues to serve its clients and help people gain control of their finances, with the help of grants from the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, established by United Way of Bucks County with additional funding from Penn Community Bank. Credit Counseling Center also released the new 2020 COVID-19 Guide & FAQ for Personal Financial Relief & Recovery, with resources for navigating benefits and relief programs, and accessing the assistance that may be available.
Contact Credit Counseling Center for an appointment at 215-348-8003, email info@creditcounselingcenter.org, or visit the website https://www.creditcounselingcenter.org/.
About Credit Counseling Center: Established in 1994, Credit Counseling Center has helped more than 50,000 people establish budgets, pay down and get out of debt, save for an emergency fund, improve credit scores, buy first homes, prevent foreclosure, and live in control of their finances. They have three office locations, in Richboro, Doylestown, and Levittown, and are a HUD- and PHFA-supported non-profit organization.