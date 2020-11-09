BUCKS COUNTY >> Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) has announced that its annual holiday gift program is still taking place, although it will be different for 2020. This year, as a result of the coronavirus, the holiday gift program will now be a gift card drive.
In years past, NOVA supporters, board members, and staff adopted clients and purchased gifts for them from their wish lists. This year, NOVA is asking for donations of gift cards to help clients in need so that they may make their own special holiday purchases. For some, the cards will be used to purchase a special toy their child is hoping to receive under the tree. For others, the cards will be used to purchase tasty treats for their holiday meal or essential items for their household.
“The pandemic has made things more difficult for many of the people we serve,” said Penny Ettinger, Executive Director at NOVA. “So, this year we decided to pivot and have a gift card drive to help our clients and their families during the holiday season.”
The deadline to donate gift cards is Friday, November 13. To sign up and donate a gift card(s), go to https://conta.cc/2IbeNI2, where you can also view a video put together by members of NOVA’s counseling staff explaining how donations can help to make a difference for someone in need this holiday season.
Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) supports, counsels and empowers victims of sexual assault and other serious crimes in Bucks County and works to prevent and eliminate violence in society through advocacy, training, community education and prevention programs.
Founded in 1974, NOVA is a non-profit 501(c)(3), community-based organization operating out of three offices in Fairless Hills, Jamison and Perkasie. Services are made possible through the financial support of federal, state and local government grants and contracts, corporations, foundations and private donations. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.
For more information, visit www.NOVABucks.org.