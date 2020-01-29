MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Neshaminy Board of School Directors on Jan. 28 accepted the resignation of Superintendent Joseph Jones III effective on June 30.
Jones, who joined the district in August 2016, had previously announced his decision in a letter to school board members and a message to district staff.
After 31 years as a school administrator in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Jones plans to return to his roots as a classroom mathematics teacher, possibly in Philadelphia or elsewhere.
"Mr. Jones has served the Neshaminy School District and community with distinction," said board president Stephen Pirritano. "Joe came to Neshaminy during a transitional period and helped guide this district forward in not only educational improvement but also how we interact as a school community. While we were all surprised at his announcement, we wish Joe well in his future endeavors. We will always be grateful for his service and leadership."
Also at the Jan. 28 meeting, Pirritano was appointed school board president after outgoing president Marty Sullivan stepped down from that role. Pirritano had been serving as the school board's vice president, a role that will now be filled by board member John Allen. Sullivan is still serving as a school board member, only the leadership roles have changed.
Jones was appointed superintendent of the Neshaminy School District in June 2016 and began his official duties August 1, 2016. His goal for the Neshaminy School District schools was to capitalize on the district’s focus to “build futures” in order to ensure a high quality education for all students.
Born in Philadelphia, Jones later moved to Gloucester County, New Jersey, where he graduated from Kingsway Regional High School. He attended Bucknell University and received a Bachelors of Arts degree in 1985, majoring in English and mathematics. He received a Master degree in educational administration from Glassboro State College in 1989. Most recently, Jones completed an MBA program at Temple University's Fox School of Business in 2015.
Jones’ teaching career began at Woodbury Junior & Senior High School in January 1986. He later became the Supervisor for Business & Mathematics at his alma mater, Kingsway Regional, in 1989. His next administrative position was in the Gloucester Township School District as an assistant principal at the Glen Landing Middle School in 1992. From 1993 through 2005, Jones worked at the Northern Burlington County Regional School District; he was the high school principal for ten years and then served as the assistant superintendent for the district.
Jones was recognized as the National Association of Secondary School Principals/MetLife New Jersey High School Principal of the Year in 2002. Jones served in a leadership role on the Cabinet of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, and he is a past-president of the Burlington County Secondary Principals & Supervisors Association. In addition, he served on a committee organized by Assemblyman Malone to review practical arts education and was appointed by Governor McGreevy to serve on the Education Mandate Review Study Commission.
Jones is married to Jennifer Reivich Jones, a former public school teacher. They have four boys.