BENSALEM >> The 1960s era picturesque diorama depicting Bucks Colonial life in Bucks County and the American Revolutionary saga has found a new home in the lobby of the Bensalem Township Building.
These unique displays were installed at the former Strawbridge & Clothier store located at the Neshaminy Mall during the 1960s. Many long-time Bensalem residents and visitors can tell a story or two about their experience with the dioramas.
“They truly are a part of Bensalem and the unique history we hold," said Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. “As soon as we received information these precious fixtures were going to be demolished, the Bensalem Historical Society jumped into action! Between our administration, the Neshaminy Mall Management and the muscle of our Public Works Department, we were able to save these integral pieces of the past," continued the Mayor.
For now, the diorama, which depicts the signing of the Declaration of Independence, will be a part of the Bensalem Township Building’s lobby. Sally Sondesky, along with Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo have been long-time members of the Bensalem Historical Society.
“While I love all the scenes, I have a penchant for the signing of the Declaration of Independence," said Sondesky, President of the Bensalem Historical Society. “We celebrated Bensalem’s Tri-Centennial in 1992 (founded and incorporated in 1692) and re-created the entire signing scene with people, costumes, and an exact replica of Independence Hall, where the Declaration was signed. This was the birth of what people have come to know as our annual Pride Day Celebration or Fall Festival as it has affectionately been re-named over the years, so this one truly has a special place in my heart."
While the township building is currently closed due to Covid restrictions, once the order is given the building, located at 2400 Byberry Road, will be reopened to the public and visitors can once again enjoy the beautiful piece of priceless local history.