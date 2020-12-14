BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
A strengthening Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region on Wednesday with accumulations in excess of five inches possible and winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow could reach a foot or more in some parts of Bucks County with lesser accumulation in areas where snow mixes with and changes to rain.
Forecasters are anticipating a sharp gradient in snow totals depending on precipitation type. That means Upper Bucks could get slammed with more than a foot of snow while the southern areas may see lower amounts if sleet and rain mixes in with the snowfall.
Travel is expected to become difficult everywhere with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Snow is expected to move into the region sometime Wednesday morning.
Additionally heavy wet snow combined with gusty winds could result in sporadic power outages.
For the latest forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/phi/