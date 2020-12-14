BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
A strengthening Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region later on Wednesday with accumulations in excess of five inches possible and winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow could reach a foot or more in some parts of Upper Bucks County with lesser accumulation in areas where snow mixes with and changes to sleet and rain.
Forecasters are anticipating a sharp gradient in snow totals depending on precipitation type. That means Upper Bucks could get slammed with 12 to 18 inches of snow while the central and southern areas may see lower amounts if snow mixes with sleet and rain.
Current snowfall graphics released by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning forecast 8 to 12 inches in Central and Lower Bucks County where mixing cuts down snow accumulation.
Travel is expected to become difficult everywhere with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Snow is expected to move into the region sometime Wednesday morning.
Additionally heavy wet snow combined with gusty winds could result in sporadic power outages.
For the latest forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov/phi/