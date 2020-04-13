BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bucks County and the surrounding area through 6 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
A High Wind Warning also continues until 7 p.m. for the area. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Following this morning's heavy rain, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast to move through the area this afternoon. Some storms could reach severe levels, with damaging winds, heavy rain and the potential for a small tornado.