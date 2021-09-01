The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ, has issued a Tornado Watch for the area until 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Sept. 1.
The Watch includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks,Lehigh and Northampton in East Central Pennsylvania and 15 counties in New Jersey including Mercer and Monmouth in Central New Jersey.
A flash flood watch continues through Thursday morning for the entire region from the remnants of Ida.
Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms associated with the low pressure system will result in widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Much of the rainfall may occur in a short period of time, exacerbating the flooding threat.
Combined with already wet conditions, this will lead to numerous instances of flash flooding, some of which may be significant.
Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Water is likely to cover the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Moderate to major flooding is possible along some main stem rivers, and roads and structures near these rivers may be flooded.