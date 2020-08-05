DOYLESTOWN >> The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has confirmed that it was a tornado that struck part of Doylestown on Tuesday ripping part of the roof off a daycare center as Tropical Storm Isaias churned through the region.
So far the NWS has confirmed six tornadoes in connection with the storm, which moved through the area on August 4 with strong winds and heavy, flooding rain.
According to the NWS, tornadoes have been confirmed in Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware; Queen Anne's County in Maryland; Cape May County and Ocean County in New Jersey; and Montgomery and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania.
A final assessment, including an EF-Scale rating on each tornado, is expected to be completed over the next several days, according to the NWS.
In Doylestown, the tornado struck at 11:15 a.m. bringing high winds and extensive damage to the Doylestown Health campus at Routes 202 and 611. No serious injuries were reported.
In a FaceBook posting, the hospital confirmed that a portion of the roof at the Children's Village daycare center located in the northwest corner of the campus was ripped off by the storm. Photos show debris strewn across the nearby grass.
"As a result of the heroic efforts of the Children’s Village staff, hospital associates and community first responders, all children and teachers were moved to safety in the radiation vault on the first floor of the Cancer Institute in the Pavilion," the hospital said.
The children were later transported to Lenape Middle School, located across the street, to be reunited with their families. Four were treated for minor injuries and released, according to the hospital.
The infusion center and lobby of the Cancer Institute also sustained damage, as did the roof and windows of the Pavilion where physician offices are located. And about a half dozen cars in the parking lot were damaged by the strong winds.
"We are currently assessing damage and clean-up operations are underway throughout the campus," said the hospital.
The emergency department, operating rooms and patient rooms remain in service. "Bucks County EMS placed us on divert at the outset, but we quickly went off diversion," according to the hospital.
"We expect the storm will disrupt some outpatient services ... We thank the emergency responders from throughout the community who were on campus immediately to provide assistance."
Damage was also reported in the nearby Shady Grove Circle section of Doylestown by local Storm Chaser Ray Leichner. Leichner posted damage photos to his Twitter account documenting a lot of downed trees and at least one crushed vehicle.