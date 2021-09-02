BUCKS COUNTY >> The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, NJ continued to conduct several storm surveys on Thursday afternoon. The surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on September 1, 2021.
Some Preliminary Tornado Information
1) Mullica Hill, N.J. area (Gloucester County): Confirmed EF-3 with estimated peak winds up to 150 mph tornado.
2) Fort Washington/Upper Dublin Township to Horsham Township, Montgomery County): Confirmed EF-2 with estimated peak winds up to 130 mph.
3) Edgewater Park, NJ (Burlington County) to Bristol (Bucks County): Confirmed EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 90 mph.
4) Oxford (Chester County): Confirmed tornado.
5) Buckingham Township (Bucks County): Confirmed EF-1 with estimated peak winds up to 100 mph.
6) Princeton, NJ (Mercer County): Confirmed EF-0 with estimated peak winds up to 75 mph.
7) Upper Makefield Township (Bucks County): Confirmed tornado.