NEWTOWN >> The Birches at Newtown would like to recognize the gorgeous Grandmas and Grandpas in your life—tell us what makes them remarkable, inside and out! The contest ends Monday, July 19, with a winner announcement via Facebook on Friday, July 23, otherwise known as National Gorgeous Grandma Day.
Acceptable submissions include a short essay (250 words) or recorded video, file size 20-25 MB. If you’re sending a larger file, please call 215-497-7400. Email your creative submission to Julianne at jhart@thebirchesatnewtown.com. The winning grandparent(s) will receive a salon experience at The Birches and a professional photo shoot.
Written submissions can also be mailed or dropped off at the senior living community to ATTN: Julianne, 70 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Drop off your entry between 8 a.m.-7 p.m.