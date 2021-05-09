NEW HOPE >> The Nakashima Foundation for Peace will hold its second Peace Award Ceremony virtually on Zoom on Sunday, May 23 beginning at 4 p.m. The honorees this year are Scott and Hella McVay, among the first of George Nakashima’s devoted friends to learn of his Dream of Peace Altars for the World and Nakashima’s kindred spirits in the realms of integrating art, poetry, and science.
The event will feature a virtual tour of the Nakashima property in bloom guided by Mira Nakashima created by videographer Zak Winokur with Gordon Kortange on Carnatic bamboo flute providing a musical background.
In addition to experiencing the beautiful music and scenery, there will be a meditation by Miriam Belov, a tribute by Julian Lines, a remembrance of Kevin Nakashima, and a remarkable testimony to the work of George Nakashima by Scott and Hella McVay.
Scott and Hella McVay are longtime supporters of George Nakashima’s vision and the work of the Peace Foundation. Scott is a poet, naturalist and philanthropist who worked tirelessly to promote the arts, education, women’s issues, environmental stewardship and animal welfare. In this pursuit, he has directed or served on the boards of numerous institutions — the Geraldine R. Dodge, W. Alton Jones and Robert Sterling Clark foundations, the World Wildlife Fund, the Chautauqua Institution, the Earth Policy Institute, and Grounds for Sculpture. He was the creator of the Dodge Poetry Festival and he and Hella created the Poetry Trail at the D&R Greenway in Princeton.
The mission of the Nakashima Foundation for Peace is to build Sacred Peace Tables for each continent, and to preserve both the legacy of George Nakashima, a leading innovator of 20th century furniture design, and the National Historic Landmark designated Nakashima Property in New Hope, Pennsylvania for future generations.
The suggested donation for this special event - $25 per person - is tax deductible and will benefit the work of the Nakashima Foundation for Peace. For your unique zoom link click here to register and donate through Paypal or you can send your check directly to: Nakashima Foundation for Peace, 1847 Aquetong Road, New Hope 18938. For more information, visit www.nakashimafoundation.org.
