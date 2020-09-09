BENSALEM >> The NAACP Bucks County branch and the Bensalem Township Police Department signed an agreement between the two organizations at a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Bensalem Township Municipal Building. Local leaders were on hand to witness the historic moment.
The NAACP Bucks County and the Bensalem Township Police Department have worked together informally through the years. This new agreement formalizes the relationship in the interest of continually improving trust between police and Bensalem residents, which is essential to protecting public safety. The agreement includes:
- A commitment to regular meetings and open dialogue between the NAACP Bucks County and Bensalem Township Police Department leadership;
- Both parties will work together to ensure that Bensalem Police Officers receive regular training that enhances their ability to have effective, respectful, and peaceful interactions with all citizens, including people of color;
- A broader process for intake of any complaints of police misconduct, including the ability of residents to report such complaints to the NAACP Bucks County or to county religious leaders; and,
- Increased transparency regarding the results of police misconduct investigations, including reporting outcomes to the NAACP Bucks County.
“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with our local NAACP leaders, and we are very pleased to work even more closely in the future to ensure just and caring police protection and service to all of our residents,” said Frederick Harran, Director of Public Safety, Bensalem Township Police Department.
“Both the NAACP Bucks County and Bensalem Township are committed to equal protection of the law for all citizens,” said Karen Downer, President, NAACP Bucks County. “We have launched a new NAACP Bucks County initiative focused on reimagining public safety, and this agreement is an important first step toward continual improvement in police-community relations throughout the county.”