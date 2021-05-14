DOYLESTOWN >> On May 25, 2020, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until he eventually succumbed to death. The officers had been called to the scene by a store clerk who reported that George Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Months of protest and demands for police reform followed the heinous act, which was caught on video.
On April 20, 2021, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The guilty verdict is the spark that many hope will lead to systemic change.
In remembrance of the death of George Floyd, the NAACP Bucks County will host a George Floyd Memorial Vigil and Call to Action on Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. at the Bucks County (Old) Courthouse Lawn in Doylestown. All are invited to join as we come together to ensure the wellbeing of Black communities and a call for an end to the horrors of police brutality.
Following the vigil, the NAACP Bucks County invites the community to a special virtual discussion of the powerful film, "Do the Right Thing." The conversation will be led by Dr. Wilbert Turner, Associate Professor at Delaware Valley University. The film was inspired by the real life, racially motivated killing of Michael Griffith in New York in 1986 as well as Eleanor Bumpurs, an elderly black woman, who was killed by police in 1984. This movie remains relevant more than 30 years later. Please click on the link and register here.
Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization with a mission to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. The Bucks County Chapter was chartered in 1951 and pursues the same mission.