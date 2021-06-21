MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The Morrisville Police Department, along with local and nationwide police departments, are seeing an uptick in thefts of catalytic converters.
In some instances, thieves are stealing vehicles from a residence or business and moving them to a nearby location to commit the thefts.
On June 18, the Morrisville and Falls Townships police departments took reports of vehicle thefts, specifically Ford model trucks/vans, where the catalytic converters were removed.
Please make sure to lock your vehicles and park in a well lit area. If possible install motion sensor lights along your driveway and have your vehicle equipped with an alarm.
Catalytic converter thefts have also been reported in Newtown Township and in and around the Bristol area.