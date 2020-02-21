MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a car theft suspect.
On February 21 at approximately 4:42 a.m., police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 2 West Bridge Street for the report of a vehicle theft.
The victim advised police that his 2010 black Mitsubishi Endeavor was left running at pump number two.
The vehicle was last seen being driven from the parking lot in the direction of the Trenton Makes Bridge.
A review of video surveillance shows the suspect - a white male, wearing a dark colored jacket with a fur-lined hood and dark pants - inside the store prior to the theft. The man appears to be in his 30s and has brown hair and a beard.
If you have any information of on the suspect’s identity, contact the Morrisville Police at 215-295-8111.