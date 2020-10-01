DOYLESTOWN >> A Penndel Borough man charged in June with sexually assaulting two boys is now facing several more charges after more victims came forward and said he abused them.
Louis Charles Aiello, 57, who has been in Bucks County Correctional Facility since his arrest on June 16 in the previous case, is now facing charges that he sexually abused four boys between 1993 and 2005 in Bensalem and Penndel.
In the new charges, Aiello faces felony counts of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault, incest and aggravated indecent assault.
He also faces felony and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure.
A criminal complaint and arrest warrant was filed before District Judge Jan Vislosky on Sept. 31. Aiello will be arraigned at a later date.
Aiello has a preliminary hearing scheduled on all six sex assault cases on Oct. 30.
In addition to the cases filed this week, Aiello was charged in June with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and other counts related to the sexual abuse of two boys.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach and was investigated by the Falls Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department and Bucks County Detectives.
In June, when announcing arrests of Aiello and two other men accused of sexually assaulting young boys, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said investigators believe there are more victims out there and encouraged them to come forward.
"A few months ago, we made a public call for any additional victims of this defendant," Weintraub said. "It’s bittersweet, but we got what we asked for. I am sad that there are indeed additional victims who are now the basis for this new criminal complaint against this defendant, but grateful and in awe of their courage to come forward to speak their truth against this predator.”
The first victim spoke to detectives less than a week after the June news conference. The victim said he was 10 years old when he was abused by Aiello in either 1993 or 1994 in Aiello’s former home in Bensalem.
The victim was with his 14-year-old brother at the time when Aiello instructed the boys to take a shower with him. In the shower, Aiello performed a sex act.
The second victim spoke to detectives on July 17. The victim said he was sexually assaulted several times by Aiello between 1999 and 2005, most of the time in Aiello’s Penndel home. The victim was between 7 and 13 years old at the time of the assaults and said he had considered Aiello a “father figure.”
Detectives spoke to another victim days later, on July 21. That victim said he was 8 or 9 years old when Aiello attempted to sexually assault him in 2004 or 2005 at Aiello’s home in Penndel, Penndel Borough.
That victim said Aiello walked him to his bedroom and put on a cartoon. While the victim was watching the cartoon, Aiello asked if he could get changed and then stripped naked in front of him. The victim immediately got up and left the room.
On Sept. 9, detectives spoke to a fourth victim who said he was 7 years old when Aiello first sexually assaulted him in Aiello’s home in 1994. The assaults continued for years until the victim was 13 in 2000.
The victim said Aiello frequently showed him pornography before assaulting him.
In June, Aiello was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting two boys between 2001 and 2010. Aiello was a friend of one of first boy’s father and he met the second boy while Aiello worked as a DJ at a wedding the boy was attending.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Aiello, or believes they know someone who has been victimized is asked to contact Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-949-9100. Tips can also be submitted to Falls Township Police at speakup@fallstwp.com.