BUCKS COUNTY >> Just when you thought you were done shoveling from the last storm, another may be knocking at the door.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for the potential of more than five inches of heavy snow.
The watch area includes portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland, northern Delaware and all of Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks County and Montgomery counties.
Snow is forecast to move in overnight Saturday night from southwest to northeast and may fall heavy for a time into Sunday morning before winding down from west to east by the mid- to late afternoon.
Unlike the last storm that lingered for three days, Sunday's storm will be a one day event, dropping all of its snow on Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, there is still a lot of uncertainty on snow amounts. "We expect snow, heavy at times, through the morning with still some question on exactly where the heaviest bands set up," said forecasters.
Rates in the heaviest bands are likely to be 1-2 inches per hour creating significantly reduced visibility, according to forecasters.
"Most of the forecast area should be all snow Sunday with the exception being southern Delmarva and parts of coastal New Jersey where a mix with or change to rain and sleet will be possible. But this will depend on the exact track of the storm," said forecasters.
Forecasters are generally favoring a track close enough to the coast to bring at least some mixing at the coast with highest snow amounts of 6+ inches currently forecast in a swath near the I-95 corridor.
"But again, confidence is still fairly low on these exact details despite growing confidence of the storm impacting the region," said forecasters.
The NWS is currently forecasting 6-8 inches, but there will likely be an area that gets 8-12 plus inches in the heaviest bands.
Following the storm high pressure will build in Sunday night into Monday bringing a return to fair but cold weather. Lows Sunday night will be mainly in the teens to low 20s with highs Monday ranging from 20s north to 30s south.