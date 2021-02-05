Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.