MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A Middletown Township police officer is being credited with safely taking a distraught teenager into custody without incident on Friday night.
The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Macy's Department store at the Oxford Valley Mall where a distraught 18 year old with a firearm was threatening to kill himself.
Police said Officer Adam Bailey spoke with the young man and was able to safely take protective custody of the teen without injury or incident.
The teen was taken by Officer Bailey to Lower Bucks Hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.
Recovered from the teen's vehicle was an airsoft pistol, airsoft rifle, and two knives.
"Great work by Officer Bailey to quickly arrive on scene and safely secure the young man without incident or injury. Hopefully he will get the help he needs," wrote police on FaceBook.