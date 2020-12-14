MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> On Thursday, December 10 at 5:51 a.m. officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots at 900 Wheeler Way, in the parking lot of Kuusakoski Recycling.
Upon arrival, officers found a 52 year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and co-workers on the scene rendering aid. EMS arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced dead as he had succumbed to the injuries sustained from the gunshot wounds.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The victim along with his coworkers were arriving for work at Kuusakoski Recycling.
At this time the homicide is believed to be specifically targeted to the victim and there is no risk to the general public.
Middletown Township Police detectives and Bucks County District Attorney’s Office detectives processed the crime scene and are jointly investigating the homicide and actively pursuing leads.