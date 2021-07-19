DOYLESTOWN >> The Michener Art Museum has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program administered by the American Alliance of Museums.
Through guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional, the assessment will help Michener Art Museum strengthen its operations, empowering the museum to better serve its visitors by offering an experience that meets and exceeds the highest professional standards of the museum field.
Through the assessment, museum leaders will analyze the museum and its offerings, supporters and visitors. The information gained through the professional peer review will help the board of directors and professional staff chart a course for the future.
“We are so pleased to be included in the Museum Assessment Program this year. MAP provides an opportunity for institutional self-reflection and an affordable partnership with museum professionals to strengthen the important work we do in our communities,” said Kate Quinn, Executive Director of Michener Art Museum. “The results of the assessment underpin the Museum’s next strategic plan, which will define our future initiatives.”
Since its creation in 1981, the Museum Assessment Program has helped more than 5,000 museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet consistently high standards. The program is supported through a cooperative agreement between the American Alliance of Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“Choosing to be part of the Museum Assessment Program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service, and overall excellence on the part of Michener Art Museum,” said Laura Lott, president of American Alliance of Museums. “Studies have shown museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
American Alliance of Museums is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for more than 100 years. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. For more information, including a complete list of museums participating in the Museum Assessment Program, visit http://www.aam-us.org/map, call 202-289-9118 or email map@aam-us.org.