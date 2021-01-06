HARRISBURG >> State Rep. Meghan Schroeder (R-29) was sworn in on Jan. 5 to serve the people of the 29th District in Bucks County in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She is serving her second full term.
“I want to thank the people of Bucks County for placing their faith in me to represent them for another term,” Schroeder said. “I am committed to working hard to bring results back to our community.”
In her first term, Schroeder has worked to revitalize Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, improve options for breast cancer survivors and created a sustainable funding source to alleviate local rate payers of the cost associated with remediating PFAS from our water.
Schroeder is also committed to school safety, a quality education for every child, preservation of Pennsylvania’s open space and reduction of the property tax burden plaguing the state’s senior population.
Schroeder can be reached at her office at 755 York Road, Suite 105 in Warminster at 215-441-2624. She can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/repschroeder.
The 29th District includes Warminster Township, Warwick Township, Ivyland Borough and parts of Buckingham Township.
