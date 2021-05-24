BUCKS COUNTY >> A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Bucks County sold a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $516 million for the Friday, May 21 drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding. The final jackpot value was updated based on actual sales. It's the ninth largest Mega Millions jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road, Levittown, which earns a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
This most recent Mega Millions jackpot run -- which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 -- generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
The third Mega Millions jackpot won to date in 2021, Friday night’s win follows a whopping $1.050 billion prize collected by a group of players in Michigan on January 22 and $96 million won by a New York couple on February 16.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.
More than 81,600 other PA Lottery Mega Millions® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 18,200 tickets purchased with Megaplier®. Players should check every ticket, every time.