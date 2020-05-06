DOYLESTOWN >> Twenty-two more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported on May 5 by the Bucks County Health Department, with elderly residents of long-term care facilities continuing to be especially vulnerable to the virus.
The deaths, which occurred over several days extending back to April, amounted to the largest number announced in a single day in Bucks County. All had underlying health conditions, all but four were residents of long-term care facilities, and all but four were age 75 or older.
“We’re going through a really bad phase right now in our nursing homes,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the health department. “It’s affecting a lot of people, and it’s affecting us personally. We are hopefully near the peak of it; we are seeing more staff returning as they recover, and we are seeing more residents recovering in the nursing homes as well.”
Damsker said at least 66 congregate living facilities in the county – more than three-quarters of the total – have had outbreaks. “When this wave is over, I don’t think we will have large outbreaks again because so many of the staff and residents will have immunity” from the current infections, he said.
Of the 85 new positive cases reported, 56 were residents or employees of long-term care facilities, while only four were attributed to community spread.
Bucks County has had 3,505 residents test positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 280 total deaths, 81 percent of which have been long-term care residents.
A total of 920 residents have been confirmed to have recovered, and have been released from isolation. One hundred ninety-two COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, 24 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.