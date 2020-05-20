DOYLESTOWN >> The deaths of 16 more people who had COVID-19 were reported on May 19 by the Bucks County Department of Health, many of them older fatalities not disclosed until now.
Ten of the deaths happened more than a week ago, six of them in April. Health Director Dr. David Damsker said the facilities where they died had been slow in reporting the cases. Seven of the older cases were from a single nursing home.
All of the victims, who ranged in age from 100 to 57, had underlying health conditions, and all but one lived in long-term care facilities.
The Health Department also reported 67 new positive cases of COVID-19, more than half of them from long-term care facilities. Thirty-six of the new cases were among residents of long-term care facilities, and three were staff members.
Nine of the other cases were from household contacts, four from pure community spread, three from healthcare workplaces, three from co-workers at other jobs, and nine were unable to be interviewed today.
A total of 4,441 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Bucks, 399 of whom have died and 1,337 of whom are known to have recovered.
A total of 128 patients are hospitalized, 19 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. An interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of active infections by municipality can be found here.