DOYLESTOWN >> Despite 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported on May 18 and 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, an overall decline in both has continued over the past two weeks in Bucks County, Health Director Dr. David Damsker said.
On Saturday, May 16 the Bucks County Health Department reported 29 new cases and one death, and on Sunday, May 17 24 new cases were reported with two deaths.
The May 18 spike “is partially due to results of mass testing that was done by at least one nursing home,” Damsker said.
There also were eight Bucks County residents who tested positive in New Jersey, mostly in early- to mid-April, which the health department just learned of, Damsker said.
“The overall rolling trend appears to be good,” he said. “One day of a spike doesn’t affect the 14-day trend, which is clearly going down.”
Saturday’s totals ended a week in which there were 438 new cases and 57 deaths, an average of about 63 cases and eight deaths per day during the week.
Of the 29 cases reported on May 16, six were residents of long-term care facilities and one was a long-term care worker. Eight were infected through household contacts, four through co-workers, one from working at a healthcare job, and one was attributed to pure community spread. Contact tracers were unable to interview the other eight immediately.
The one death reported was a 47-year-old woman who lived at a long-term care facility.
Of the 24 cases reported on May 17, four were residents of long-term care facilities and one was a staff member. Seven were infected through household contacts, four were classified as community spread, two were infected by co-workers, and one worked in a healthcare job. Researchers were unable to interview five of the new cases.
The two deaths on Sunday were a 91-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, both residents of long-term care facilities who had underlying health conditions.
Of the 81 cases reported on May 18, 33 are residents of long-term care facilities and one is a staff member. Twelve infections were from household contacts, 12 from community spread, four from healthcare jobs, two from other workplaces, and one from exposure out of state. Contact tracers were unable to complete interviews with 16 of the new cases.
Of the 13 deaths reported today, all had underlying health conditions and seven lived in long-term care facilities. One was 101, two were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, two were in their 70s and two were in their 60s.
A total of 130 patients are hospitalized, 18 of them in critical condition and on ventilators, while 1,246 of those who have been infected in Bucks are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.