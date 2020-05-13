DOYLESTOWN >> Seventy new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on May 11 by the Bucks County Health Department, more than half of them from long-term care facilities.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, pushing the county’s total to 341 fatalities since the pandemic began. All had underlying health conditions and all but one lived in long-term care facilities.
Of the new cases, 36 live in long-term care, three work in those facilities, 10 got the virus from a person in their household, four were from contacts at work, two are healthcare workers, and eight were unable to be reached by contact tracers. Only seven were identified as community spread.
“The numbers consistently show improvement,” said Health Director Dr. David Damsker, “and I feel more and more comfortable with the idea of moving to the next phase of reopening in the near future.”
Those who died ranged in age from 99 to 62. Three of the deaths occurred in April and were just reported today.
One hundred seventy-five coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Bucks, including 24 in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 1,100 are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. An interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of active infections by municipality can be found here.