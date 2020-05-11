DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County health officials on May 10 reported 81 new positive COVID-19 cases, but none was the result of community spread, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the health department.
“It is promising to see we had no cases of pure community spread, meaning we had no cases in people for which we could not identify the source,” Damsker said. “While I’m confident this will not be the case every day, it is a good sign of the overall positive trend.”
Of the 81 new cases, 61 are among residents of long-term care facilities, four are long-term care workers, seven caught the virus from a household member and four are either healthcare workers or patients who contracted the virus while in a healthcare facility. Five were unable to be reached on May 10 for follow-up information.
Only one death was reported on May 10 – a 98-year-old woman residing in a long-term care facility who had underlying health conditions.
Bucks County has had 3,922 positive cases during the pandemic, and 312 deaths.
One hundred ninety-six coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Bucks, including 20 in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 1,021 are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.