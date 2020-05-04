DOYLESTOWN >> Southeast Pennsylvania continues to struggle with comparatively high numbers of deaths and infections that weigh disproportionately on elderly residents and long-term care facilities.
The Bucks County Health Department on May 1 announced 13 more deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 11 of them residents of long-term care facilities. The county’s coronavirus death toll stands at 230, all but 50 of them residents of long-term care facilities.
The fatalities announced on May 1 were seven women and six men ranging in age from 93 to 68. All had underlying health issues.
The health department also announced 101 new positive cases, 50 of whom were residents or workers at long-term care facilities. Only seven were determined to have resulted from community spread.
Of the county’s 3,169 total positive cases during the pandemic, 861 have been long-term care residents, 444 have been employees of those facilities, and 470 have resulted from community spread. A total of 792 patients have been confirmed to have recovered.
Two hundred forty COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bucks County, 28 of them in critical condition on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.