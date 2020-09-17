LEVITTOWN >> Mary’s Cupboard, an emergency food assistance site located at the Bucks County Family Service Center in Levittown, is seeking donations of backpacks to benefit local veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. The center is a ministry of Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (CSS).
In partnership with Francis Drummond, commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Vietnam Memorial Chapter 85 in Bensalem, donated book bags will be filled with clothing and food essentials which will then be distributed throughout the Bucks County and Philadelphia area to men and women in need. This effort is an ongoing project that’s based on an as needed basis and is especially critical during these unprecedented and challenging times.
Those interested in helping our neighbors in need can support this initiative by donating new and gently used backpacks to Mary’s Cupboard during the following days and times. No appointment is necessary. All must adhere to guidelines set forth by governmental health agencies.
Mary’s Cupboard is located at 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown 19054. Drop-off days include: Monday, September 21 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Friday, September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mary’s Cupboard has served nearly 86,000 individuals and families in need since its opening in 1976. In addition, Mary’s Cupboard acts as a channel to CSS services offered at the Family Service Center. Services include job search assistance, nutritional education, parenting classes, and more.
Catholic Social Services (CSS) of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia offers community-based and residential programs and services to support men, women and children in need as an expression of the charitable works of our local Church throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. To learn more about CSS programs that serve a wide variety of human needs, please visit https://cssphiladelphia.org/.