FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department is looking for Shane Ferguson who has an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a minor in the township.
Police said Shane is driving a black Infiniti JX35 bearing PA tag LBB1409. The pictured vehicle is the same make, model, and color as Shane Ferguson’s vehicle, but it is NOT his vehicle.
If you see Shane Ferguson or have any information on his whereabouts contact police dispatch at 215-328-8519 or call 9-1-1. Also contact Detective John Vella by calling 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or emailing j.vella@fallstwp.com.