MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A man who was killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 18 had earlier shot a man in Middletown Township who was attempting to help the victim of a domestic assault.
Officers with the Middletown Township Police Department were initially dispatched to a 911 call at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway.
The caller told Bucks County emergency dispatchers that a 28-year-old woman, who lived in the apartment complex, was involved in a domestic assault with her boyfriend, later identified as Terrance Andre Bey, 29, of Philadelphia.
The caller said Bey grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and choked her. The caller also said Bey might be armed.
Middletown Township police officers arrived at 2:42 p.m. Two minutes later, a patrol officer spotted Bey near the B Building of the apartment complex and ordered him to stop and show his hands.
Bey briefly stopped, then turned his body away from the officer, reached into his waistband and refused to comply. Bey fled and the patrol officer pursued him on foot.
During the foot pursuit, Bey rounded a corner of the B Building and took an armed offensive position near a patio. The patrol officer slowed his pursuit and peaked around the corner of the building, spotting Bey in the threatening position. The officer again issued verbal commands.
Bey instead fled on foot and ran toward an apartment in the B Building. The patrol officer cautiously followed Bey’s suspected path and then heard a glass break and a gunshot.
At 2:47 p.m., Middletown Township police officers converged on the apartment to get Bey, but instead found a shattered glass sliding door and a gunshot victim.
A woman inside the apartment told police she was inside with her common-law husband and Bey’s girlfriend. She said her husband was standing next to the kitchen counter in the dining room area and she was standing behind the kitchen counter. Bey’s girlfriend was in their bedroom.
She told police Bey smashed the rear sliding glass door, stepped into their apartment, and shot her husband in the face. Bey then fled on foot.
Officers radioed emergency dispatchers and requested EMS. Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The victim was transported by Penndel Middletown EMS to St. Mary Medical Center where he underwent immediate surgery.
While police were helping the victim, an officer spotted Bey in a Volvo SUV. Bey fled out the parking lot and onto southbound Veterans Highway (Route 413). A patrol officer gave pursuit.
Multiple police vehicles from several Bucks County Police Departments joined the pursuit, which entered Philadelphia. There, Bey was shot and killed after he pointed and fired a firearm at police officers, according to a preliminary investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Philadelphia Police said they recovered a Glock 22, .40-caliber semiautomatic weapon with an obliterated serial number. At the Racquet Club Apartments, Middletown Township police located an extended Glock .40-caliber magazine, which was dropped by Bey.
That investigation is being conducted by the Philadelphia Police Officer Involved Shootings Investigations Unit who will present their findings to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
Through interviews, Middletown Township detectives found out that Bey had been staying with his girlfriend and routinely drove her vehicle.
Detectives also learned the domestic incident had been going on for hours before the 911 call, and that Bey and the shooting victim had a brief encounter earlier with the shooting victim telling Bey to keep the domestic out of his apartment.
Police executed a search warrant inside Bey’s girlfriend’s apartment later in the evening, finding heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and packaging materials. Police also discovered that Bey had multiple warrants for probation violations and arrest warrants on drug and firearm violations.
The incident in Middletown unfolded as a number Bucks County law enforcement units were at a condominium complex in Yardley for a barricaded subject who had shot Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly who was assisting a probation officer on an offender check. Kelly, who suffered injuries to his ear and hand, was released from the hospital on Thursday.
“Yesterday was one of the best days of my professional life, as I got to celebrate Chief Kelly’s release from the hospital surrounded by his family and law enforcement brothers and sisters,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “This Middletown incident, hard on the heels of Chief Kelly being shot on duty, reminds all of us of the tremendous risks that police take to keep us safe and protect us every day.”
“Bucks County’s entire law enforcement community is praying for Chief Kelly, Bucks County PO Christina Viviano, Bey’s Middletown victim, and the officers who risked their lives in trying to apprehend this would-be killer.”