FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Police were dispatched to Nolan Park Apartments on Nov. 28 at 8:50 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
Responding officers discovered that a male resident was shot during a home invasion robbery, said Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
The male resident, who was shot in the shoulder, was taken by ambulance to Capital Health Systems in New Jersey.
The actors, described as two black males in all black clothing, fled the scene in a white Hyundai Sonata with a possible New Jersey temporary registration displayed which began with "M29". The rear windows of the Hyundai were tinted and it had damage to its passenger side.
Chief Whitney thanked the Morrisville Borough Police Department for assistance in this incident.
For further updates on this investigation, follow the FTPD Twitter feed @FallsTwpPolice. Anyone wishing to provide information about this case should contact Detective Greg Small at (215) 949-9100 or email g.small@fallstwp.com.