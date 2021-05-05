FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department (FTPD) responded on May 5 at 1:03 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Castle Club Apartments, 254 W. Trenton Ave., Falls Township.
Responding officers found a man shot in the arm and abdomen, according to Falls Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
An ALS Unit from the Morrisville Ambulance Squad arrived and transported the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Chief Whitney thanked the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Lower Makefield Township Police, Morrisville Borough Police, Tullytown Borough Police and the Morrisville Ambulance Squad for their assistance.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FTPD Detective Steve Reeves at 215-949-9100 ext. 430 or s.reeves@fallstwp.com.