FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred January 21 between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
The victim was robbed by two males outside building 27 of the Village of Pennbrook Apartments on Millcreek Road, Levittown.
The victim was also struck in the head numerous times by the assailants who were armed with a black and silver handgun.
The actors then fled the area in a gray Mazda Sedan bearing a New Jersey tag beginning with KZ.
Police are looking for information, witnesses or anyone who may have video of the area. Detective John Vella is investigating the incident. Contact him at 215-949-9100 ext. 431 or j.vella@fallstwp.com.