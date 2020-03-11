BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded to the intersection of Wood and Washington streets on March 10 for the report of a man in a wheelchair being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 63 year old man from Bristol in the roadway. The operator of the vehicle was a 19 year old woman from Bristol. The wheelchair occupant received minor injuries and was transported to Lower Bucks Hospital by the Bucks County Rescue Squad. The accident is currently under investigation.
Man in a wheelchair struck by car in Bristol Borough
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Northampton Township woman charged with burglary in Wrightown Township
- YARDLEY BOROUGH POLICE REPORT: DUI charges pending against Maryland driver
- Public invited to tour house built by students from the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology
- Federal REAL ID deadline approaching for Pennsylvania residents
- UPDATE: Central Bucks coronavirus assessment proves negative for COVID-19
- Pennwood Middle School bringing tap-dancing musical spectacular, '42nd Street,' to the stage
- LOWER MAKEFIELD POLICE REPORT: Jewelry stolen in home burglary; vehicle stolen from parking lot; wanted man taken into custody
- Solstice to open March 9 in the Village at Newtown; reservations are now being taken
- Margaret Grundy Memorial Museum in Bristol Borough awarded $4K state grant
- Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pennsylvania
Images
Videos
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11