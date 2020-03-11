Photo

BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded to the intersection of Wood and Washington streets on March 10 for the report of a man in a wheelchair being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 63 year old man from Bristol in the roadway. The operator of the vehicle was a 19 year old woman from Bristol. The wheelchair occupant received minor injuries and was transported to Lower Bucks Hospital by the Bucks County Rescue Squad. The accident is currently under investigation.

