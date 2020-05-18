FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Officers from the Falls Township Police Department responded to Buttonwood Lane, Levittown, on May 17 at about 3 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm, stated FTPD Lt. Nelson Whitney. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.
While being treated, the victim told officers that prior to the shooting he had noticed Jason Brennan, a former acquaintance, parked outside his residence in a white SUV and went to speak with him.
During a brief conversation, Brennan said to the victim, words to the effect of, "you don't belong here" and "you better leave".
The victim saw that Brennan was in possession of a firearm and called out to his girlfriend, who was outside with their two year old child, to take cover and call 9-1-1.
The victim then entered his residence and retrieved two handguns.
While approaching the area of the sidewalk/street from the front door of the home, the victim was shot at by Brennan who was still inside the SUV. The victim was able to return fire and struck Brennan's vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, as he fled the scene.
A short time later, Brennan was observed in Croydon and was taken into custody by Bristol Township Police. He was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.
Brennan’s Equinox was also located and observed to have damage to the rear window, which appeared to be bullet holes.
Brennan was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Finello and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $3,000,000 bail.
Lt. Whitney thanked the Bristol Township Police for their assistance in this investigation.