FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Police arrested a 61 year old man on Saturday, January 9 after he allegedly cut wires, disrupting communication services in neighboring Morrisville Borough.
Police have charged Kenneth A. Benjamin Sr. with theft by unlawful taking (movable property), receiving stolen property and criminal mischief (tampering with property)
On January 9 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Falls Township Police were alerted by a Comcast worker of a possible act of vandalism in the area of Tyburn Road and Woolston Drive.
Police met with the field maintenance supervisor who said he observed a dark colored pick up truck parked along the roadway and ultimately observed an older man outside the woodline adjacent to a railroad embankment.
Shortly after observing the man, the supervisor was advised of multiple outages in the Morrisville area while doing routine checks and maintenance. He determined that the location where he observed the man from earlier was where the problem was located and noticed the truck was full of hardware and assorted items.
He also observed that several fiber optic cables running from an overhead railroad bridge to a buried junction had been cut. Additionally, several splicing junctions had been cut out.
After the Comcast employee questioned the man about the cables, the man left the area.
Police located the vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a 7-11. Police also observed inside the vehicle black cylindrical housing of the splicing junction as well as several lengths of fiber optic cable. Bolt cutters were also observed in the passenger side of the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle was identified as Kenneth A. Benjamin Sr.. He was subsequently identified as the same man the Comcast employee saw and was taken into custody.
Communication service to Morrisville Borough was interrupted by the damage.